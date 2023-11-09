Israeli President: No 'Real Offer' to Free Hostages from Hamas

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that "there is no real proposal" from Hamas for freeing hostages taken during the attacks on Oct. 7, NBC News reports.

"There is no real proposal that is viable from Hamas' side on this issue. Whilst there are many, many people who are third parties who are sending optimistic messages to the newsreels, I'm saying outright: According to my knowledge, up to now, there is no real substantial information that is showing any real offer of any process on the table," Herzog told the news network.

Although Israel's president is not head of state — that is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — the president does receive briefings on political decisions and the country's military intelligence.

"We are working both on the military fronts and on all other fronts to bring them back home," Herzog said of the hostages, noting that "thousands" of officials are working to free hostages.

He also denied that any rift was forming between Israel and the United States over calls for a temporary cease-fire. Herzog noted that he spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week and discussed the topic.

"How do we make sure that humanitarian aid flows in? And one of the ideas is a humanitarian pause, which is a legitimate idea. But we say we cannot move to anything without getting the hostages," Herzog said on Thursday.