Former Hostage Omer Wenkert to Israel's Herzog: We Must Bring Hostages Home

Omer Wenkert was taken captive from the Nova Festival at Kibbutz Re'im and was held by Hamas for 505 days before being released in February. Now he has gone from the depths of the Hamas dungeons to the presidential palace to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The president said he was "overjoyed" to have Wenkert back in Israel as he met him and his parents, Niva and Shai. "To think that during all that time you knew nothing – no one spoke to you, you didn't see any television, you weren't updated – and now you are here with us."

Wenkert has shared how he lived in "complete darkness, silence; absolute fear," chained in a small cell and talking to himself in order to stay sane. In an interview with Channel 12 after his release he described vicious beatings, being awoken on his birthday to be hit around the head with a crowbar, and other cruel abuses.

"Your presence is a message of hope," Herzog told the former hostage, according to his official spokesperson: "To encourage those still held captive, to cry out on their behalf, to pray, and to do everything possible to bring every one of them home, as soon as possible. I also want to thank your wonderful parents, who were simply remarkable. Thank you, Niva and Shai, who have been an example and an inspiration. We will continue to pray and hope for good news soon."

Wenkert famously was taken to the scene to watch a hostage release "ceremony," purely for the sake of psychological torture both for him and his family. When he was finally released and saw his reflection, he was shocked.

"We were intentionally starved. The captors put my life in danger for fun. One of them brought in a bottle of pest spray, made me stand in the corner of the hallway, and sprayed it across my face while forcing my eyes open. He made sure that everything I touched would be covered in the spray," he said, telling of the many forms of abuse he had endured.

Wenkert told the president: "Through you, I appeal to our people, to our leaders, and to all world leaders – first and foremost, we must bring the hostages home as soon as possible. For me, this is not a political issue. It's not about right or left. First and foremost, it is our duty – as a people and as a state – to bring all our people back. I also want to say that I am deeply worried about the condition of the hostages. It's been a long time since I came back – over 100 days. That's not a short time. I'm very worried, and while people say it's a cliché that every moment counts – it's the truth. Every moment is critical."

Omer's mother agreed, saying: "They don't have time. Not one more minute. Let's save them. Let's save ourselves so we can truly begin to rise again."

Shai, Omer's father added: "It is possible to bring the hostages home. It is possible to get them out. And we are here until the last hostage is returned. Omer can testify to what he endured there. We are part of the most important struggle in the State of Israel – bringing all the hostages home."

Republished with permission from All Israel News