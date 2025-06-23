Iran Says Missile Attack Matched Number of US Bombs

Iran said its missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend, signaling Iran's likely desire to deescalate.
Iran made the announcement Monday night in a statement from its Supreme National Security Council after the attack, which Qatar said caused no injuries.
Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.
