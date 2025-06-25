Iran Executes 3 More Prisoners over Allegedly Spying for Israel, State Media Say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran executed three more prisoners Wednesday over allegedly spying for Israel, its state-run IRNA news agency reported, the latest hangings connected to its war with Israel.

The hangings happened in Urmia Prison in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, which is the country’s most northwest province.

IRNA cited Iran’s judiciary for the news, saying the men had been accused of bringing “assassination equipment” into the country.

Iran has carried out several hangings during its war with Israel, sparking fears from activists that it could conduct a wave of executions after the conflict ended.

Wednesday’s execution bring the total number of hangings for espionage around the war up to six.

On Monday, Iran hanged Mohammad Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh. Amnesty International previously had raised his case, saying he was held in Ghezal Hesar prison in Iran’s Alborz province.

On Sunday, Iran hanged another man, Majid Mossayebi, whose case only became public after his execution. On June 16, Iran hanged Esmail Fekri.

Activists fear more people will be executed, particularly after Iran's theocracy issued a Sunday deadline for people to turn themselves in over spying.