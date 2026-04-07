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Tags: israel | iran | trains

Israeli Military Tells People in Iran to Avoid Using Trains

Tuesday, 07 April 2026 07:17 AM EDT

The Israeli military on Tuesday told people in Iran not to use trains or go near railway lines.

"For the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and traveling by train throughout Iran," the military posted on its Persian-language account on X.

"Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life."

Israel together with the U.S. has been at war with Iran since their initial attacks on the Middle Eastern country on Feb. 28.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Israeli military on Tuesday told people in Iran not to use trains or go near railway lines. "For the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and traveling by train throughout Iran," the military posted...
israel, iran, trains
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2026-17-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 07:17 AM
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