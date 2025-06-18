24 Killed, Over 800 Injured by Iranian Missiles

Iranian missile strikes on Israel since the launch of "Operation Rising Lion" last week have killed and wounded hundreds and displaced thousands, according to newly released government data on Wednesday morning.

Since Friday, Iran has launched 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of UAVs at Israel, with officials identifying 40 impact sites across the country.

The barrages — primarily targeting civilian areas in central and northern Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa — have killed 24 people and wounded 804. Among the injured, eight are in serious condition, 41 are moderately hurt, and more than 750 sustained minor injuries.

Further underscoring the human toll of the Iranian missile attacks, some 3,800 people have been evacuated from their homes.

A total of 18,766 damage claims have been filed with the Israel Tax Authority, highlighting the extensive financial impact of the Iranian missile attacks. Of these, 15,861 pertain to structural damage, 1,272 to vehicles, and 1,633 to contents and other property.