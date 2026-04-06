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Israel Strikes Iran's Petrochemical Complex at Asaluyeh

Monday, 06 April 2026 08:36 AM EDT

Israel struck Iran's largest petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh on Monday, defense minister Israel Katz said, in what he described as a severe economic blow to Tehran.

Several explosions were heard at Iran's South Pars Petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Fars news agency reported on Monday.

Companies that provide electricity, water, and oxygen to Asaluyeh were attacked, but the Pars petrochemical company has not been damaged, Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the electricity supply to all Asaluyeh petrochemicals units had been cut.

In March, Israel attacked Iran's main energy source, the South Pars gas field and its infrastructure at the nearby Asaluyeh processing hub, prompting Iranian attacks on energy targets across the Middle East. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Israel struck Iran's largest petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh on Monday, defense minister Israel Katz said, in what he described as a severe economic blow to Tehran.
israel, iran, petrochemical complex, asaluyeh
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2026-36-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 08:36 AM
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