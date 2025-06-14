Iran's Oil Industry Vulnerable as Conflict With Israel Escalates

Israel has broadened the scope of its targets inside Iran for military strikes. Iran's oil and gas production appears to be on the new list of targets.

Iran's oil ministry Saturday blamed Israel for attacking a gas field, one of the largest in the world, along with a refinery, according to The New York Times.

In what could be another escalation if confirmed, semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported an Israeli drone struck and caused a "strong explosion" at an Iranian natural-gas processing plant. It would be the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry. Israel's military did not immediately comment.

The extent of damage at the South Pars natural gas field was not immediately clear. Such sites have air defense systems around them, which Israel has been targeting.

Israel initially targeted Iran's nuclear enrichment sites with its opening strikes early Friday. It also went after some of Iran's top scientists and military leaders. Israel claimed success with both target lists.

The move to go after the gas field, if confirmed, was a new direction for Israel and may indicate it has more of Iran's energy infrastructure targeted. Part of that equation is what Iran does as it counter-strikes.

"This is a first salvo into energy and a warning shot that Israel is willing to hit Iranian energy infrastructure if Israeli civilians are targeted," said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at research firm Energy Aspects.

Israel warned Saturday that "Tehran will burn" if Iran keeps targeting its civilians.

Only the top Israeli political and military leaders know the country's long-term strategy as it embarks on what initially was described as a coordinated effort to eliminate Iran's nuclear enrichment program that could lead to the development of nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump have both been firm in saying that Iran will not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. The U.S. so far has maintained it has not been involved in the Israeli strikes.

Analysts say Iran has large natural gas reserves but reportedly has had trouble keeping production high enough to avoid blackouts in its power grid, making it vulnerable, the Times reported.

Israel's energy system is also exposed, and that may force it to restrain attacks on Iran's energy system, analysts said.

Oil prices on world markets began to go up on Friday, and that trend could quickly escalate if oil and gas production were targeted anywhere in the region, the Times reported.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.