Trump: US Has Struck 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran's threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities. But U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and a 30,000-lb. bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily-fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on social media. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The strikes are a perilous decision for the U.S. as Iran has pledged to retaliate if it joined the Israeli assault, and for Trump personally, having won the White House on the promise of keeping America out of costly foreign conflicts and scoffed at the value of American interventionism.

Here is the latest:

Several Republican senators are praising Trump after he announced Saturday evening that the U.S. military bombed three sites in Iran.

"Well done, President Trump," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, posted on X. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called it a "courageous decision." Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., said she stands by Trump and called the bombings "strong and surgical."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., posted: "America first, always."

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., also praised the attacks on Iran. "As I've long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS," he posted. "Iran is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities."

One House Republican criticized Trump's decision. "This is not Constitutional," posted Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a longtime opponent of U.S. involvement in foreign wars.