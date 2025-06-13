WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | iran | nuclear | fordo

Israel Has Started to Hit Fordo, Iran's Second-Largest Nuclear Complex

By    |   Friday, 13 June 2025 05:35 PM EDT

Israel has started to hit Fordo, Iran's second-largest and most fortified nuclear complex, reports the Fars News Agency.

The Fordo site, which sits just north of the holy city of Qom in Iran and is buried deep underground, is where Tehran has stockpiled weapons-grade uranium and could quickly produce a bomb, according to the New York Times.

"The entire operation really has to be completed with the elimination of Fordo," Michael Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the United States told Fox News on Friday.

Richard Nephew, an Iran expert at the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy, told the Times that Fordo has "enough centrifuges that it could produce a nuclear weapon pretty quickly."

Still, "if you were to just sort of drop bombs on it, it wouldn't penetrate it," he said.

"The Israelis have got a multiday campaign plan," he told the Times. "It is inconceivable to me that Israelis would launch this attack without an idea of how to deal with Fordo."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel has started to hit Fordo, Iran's second-largest and most fortified nuclear complex, reports the Fars News Agency.
israel, iran, nuclear, fordo
166
2025-35-13
Friday, 13 June 2025 05:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved