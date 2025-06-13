Israel Has Started to Hit Fordo, Iran's Second-Largest Nuclear Complex

Israel has started to hit Fordo, Iran's second-largest and most fortified nuclear complex, reports the Fars News Agency.

The Fordo site, which sits just north of the holy city of Qom in Iran and is buried deep underground, is where Tehran has stockpiled weapons-grade uranium and could quickly produce a bomb, according to the New York Times.

"The entire operation really has to be completed with the elimination of Fordo," Michael Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the United States told Fox News on Friday.

Richard Nephew, an Iran expert at the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy, told the Times that Fordo has "enough centrifuges that it could produce a nuclear weapon pretty quickly."

Still, "if you were to just sort of drop bombs on it, it wouldn't penetrate it," he said.

"The Israelis have got a multiday campaign plan," he told the Times. "It is inconceivable to me that Israelis would launch this attack without an idea of how to deal with Fordo."