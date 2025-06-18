WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel iran missile attacks nuclear news tehran trump 06 18 2025

Israeli Strikes on Iran Have Killed at Least 639, Rights Group Says

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 09:11 PM EDT

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 639 people and wounded 1,329 others, a human rights group said Thursday.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists released the figures, which cover the entirety of Iran. It said of those dead, it identified 263 civilians and 154 security force personnel being killed.

Human Rights Activists, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.

Iran has not given regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past. Its last update, issued Monday, put the death toll at 224 people being killed and 1,277 others being wounded.

Information was not immediately available on Iran's attacks against Israel.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 639 people and wounded 1,329 others, a human rights group said Thursday.The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists released the figures, which cover the entirety of Iran. It said of those dead, it identified 263 civilians...
israel iran missile attacks nuclear news tehran trump 06 18 2025
134
2025-11-18
Wednesday, 18 June 2025 09:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved