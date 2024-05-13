Nearly 500K People Flee Fighting in Rafah, N. Gaza, UN Says

Nearly half a million Palestinians have been displaced in recent days by escalating Israeli military operations in southern and northern Gaza, the United Nations says.

Around 360,000 Palestinians were driven from the southern Gaza city of Rafah over the past week, out of 1.3 million people sheltering there before the latest operation began, the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees said.

Israeli forces are also battling Hamas militants in northern Gaza, where the army had launched major operations earlier in the war. The army issued evacuation orders Saturday that have displaced around 100,000 people so far, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Monday.

No food has entered the two main border crossings in southern Gaza for the past week. Some 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza face catastrophic levels of hunger, on the brink of starvation, and a “full-blown famine” is taking place in the north, according to the U.N.

Seven months of Israeli bombardment and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 35,000 people, most of them women and children, according to local health officials.

The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250 others. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.