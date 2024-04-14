Israel Eases Gathering Restrictions After Iran Attack

Israel's Home Front Command on Monday relaxed gathering restrictions in the majority of the country in the areas designated as "green" zones. However, some restrictions are still in place for the "yellow zones" — the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip and bordering Lebanon in the north.

In the green zones, Israel's Home Front Command said, public gatherings can accommodate up to 15,000 people.

Yellow zones, mainly around Gaza, still have stricter rules due to security concerns. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people, and indoor gatherings are limited to 300 people, with beaches remaining closed.