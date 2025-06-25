Israel: Fordo Inoperable Due to US Strikes, Iran's Nuke Program Set Back 'Many Years'

An Israel Atomic Energy Commission report on Wednesday concluded that the U.S. military's airstrikes on Iran's Fordo enrichment plant destroyed critical infrastructure, rendering the facility "inoperable."

The IAEC assessment noted that the American assault, "combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program," set back Tehran's abilities to develop nuclear weapons "by many years."

"The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material," continued the report, the conclusions of which were published by the Prime Minister's Office shortly after the White House shared them with reporters in Washington on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at the NATO summit in The Hague earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump told journalists that the strikes he ordered led to the "total obliteration" of the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities.

He warned that if Tehran attempted to rebuild, Washington would strike again, but insisted "we're not going to have to worry about that. It's gone for years. Very tough to rebuild because the whole thing has collapsed."

Israel, he added, "is doing a report on it now, I understand. And I was told that they said it was total obliteration. You know, they have guys that go in there after the hit, and they say it was total obliteration."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the weekly government meeting in Jerusalem on Wednesday, declared "a great victory in the campaign against the enemy that came to destroy us."

"Through this victory, we have removed two immediate existential threats to ensure the eternity of Israel," Netanyahu continued, in reference to the nuclear and ballistic missile threat from Tehran.

"I want to once again commend the ministers of the government," he stated, saying, "it is no small thing that the State of Israel managed to maintain operational stability during deadly missile barrages."

Trump announced on Monday that Jerusalem and Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire, ending 12 days of fighting between the two warring nations.

Iran launched over 500 ballistic missiles at Israel over the course of the war, killing 28, wounding hundreds and damaging countless buildings.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.