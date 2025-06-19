Tags: | | | | | |

Israel Inflicts Heavy Damage on Iran's Missile Launchers

The latest key developments in the Israel-Iran conflict include: The Jerusalem Post reported the Israel Defense Forces is close to destroying half of Iran's ballistic missile launchers. IDF Chief Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin on Thursday afternoon noted that the air force has now destroyed "hundreds" of such launchers. With damage to roughly 50-70% of the launchers, Iran would be unable to launch more than 10-30 at a time – making it easier for Israel to down all of the missiles. An Israeli military official told Reuters the army estimates it has struck two-thirds of Iran's ballistic missile launchers.

The Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of strikes in western Iran, targeting Iranian ballistic missile infrastructure and Iranian soldiers, the IDF said. Some 20 IAF fighter jets were involved in the strikes, The Times of Israel reported. Additionally, an IAF drone hit trucks carrying ballistic missiles as they arrived at a launch site, the military added. The IDF suspected at least one of the missiles launched by Iran on Thursday was carrying multiple munitions, or a type of cluster bomb. Iran has claimed to possess.

Israeli officials said they would intensify strikes on Tehran after the Soroka Medical Center was hit and suffered "extensive damage" in several areas, The Washington Post reported. The hospital's director said 40 people were injured, most of them lightly wounded, but added the building struck was evacuated just days ago.

Iran fired a barrage of some 30 ballistic missiles early Thursday, scoring a direct hit on the Soroka Medical Center and impacts in the central cities of Holon and Ramat Gan that wounded dozens of people, including six in serious condition.

Iranian state media reported that Israeli warplanes struck the nuclear facility at Arak Thursday morning, but said that there was no serious damage, no casualties, and no radiation reported in the wake of the strike, The New York Times reported. The Israeli military had said it was conducting strikes on a number of targets in Iran, including an inactive reactor at Arak. The reactor was only partially built, and Iran had informed the IAEA that it planned to begin operating the facility next year.

Thursday, 19 June 2025 08:52 AM

