Timeline of Events in Israel-Iran Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Iran has included an exchange of deadly missile strikes since it began on Friday.

Israel started the hostilities because it viewed Iran's nuclear program as an existential threat. Recent intelligence suggested Iran was close to nuclear weapon capability.

The conflict, the most direct between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution severed Iran-Israel ties, raised fears of a broader regional conflict. There also was the potential of the U.S. and other countries becoming involved, with no immediate ceasefire in sight.

Here's a time line of the critical events:

As of Monday, both sides defied global calls for deescalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to intensify attacks, stating the strikes were "nothing compared to what's coming," aiming to dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised a fierce response, and Iran's Parliament drafted a proposal to exit the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The U.S., while not directly involved, supported Israel by intercepting some Iranian missiles and repositioning military assets in the region. President Donald Trump reportedly rejected an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei and urged a nuclear deal to halt the conflict, thoough scheduled U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Oman were canceled. Leaders such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for restraint, while China condemned Israel's actions as a violation of Iran's sovereignty. Impact and context: The strikes disrupted daily life, with Israel closing schools, canceling events like the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, and shutting diplomatic missions. Iran opened metros, mosques, and schools as shelters, but Tehran lacked adequate bomb shelters, leading residents to use parking lots. Oil prices rose due to strikes on Iran's energy sector, though no major supply disruptions were reported.

On Monday, Iran signaled it was ready to talk about de-escalation.