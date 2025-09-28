Israel Hails UN Sanctions on Iran as 'Major Development'

Israel, which bombed Iran's nuclear sites in a brief war in June, considers the United Nations’ re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran a "major development," its foreign ministry said in a post on X on Sunday.

The United Nations has reinstated an arms embargo and other sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program following a process triggered by European powers that Tehran has warned will be met with a harsh response.

Britain, France and Germany initiated the return of sanctions on Iran at the U.N. Security Council over accusations it had violated a 2015 deal that aimed to stop it developing a nuclear bomb. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

The end of the decade-long nuclear deal originally agreed by Iran, Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Russia and China is likely to exacerbate tensions in the Middle East, just months after Israel and the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

U.N. sanctions imposed by the Security Council in resolutions adopted between 2006 and 2010 were reinstated at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0000 GMT on Sunday). Attempts to delay the return of all sanctions on Iran failed on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. this week.

"We urge Iran and all states to abide fully by these resolutions," the foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany said in a joint statement after the deadline passed.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the bloc would "now proceed to implement the re-imposition of all previously lifted UN and EU nuclear-related sanctions without delay."

"It is the position of the European Union that a sustainable solution to the Iranian nuclear issue can only be achieved through negotiation and diplomacy," she added.

IRAN CALLS IN AMBASSADORS

Tehran has warned of a harsh response to the re-imposition of sanctions. Iran said on Saturday it was recalling its ambassadors to Britain, France and Germany for consultations. But Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday Iran had no intention of leaving the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Russia has disputed the return of U.N. sanctions on Iran.

"It is unlawful, and it cannot be implemented," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the U.N. earlier on Saturday, adding that he had written to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that it would be "a major mistake" for him to acknowledge a return of U.N. sanctions on Iran.

The European powers had offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow space for talks on a long-term deal if Iran restored access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addressed concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engaged in talks with the United States.

"Our countries will continue to pursue diplomatic routes and negotiations. The reimposition of U.N. sanctions is not the end of diplomacy," the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said, urging Iran to "return to compliance."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement President Donald Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option for Iran and a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world.

"For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation," Rubio said, stressing that until there was a new deal it was important that countries implemented sanctions "immediately in order to pressure Iran's leaders."

RIAL FALLS TO RECORD LOW

Iran's economy is already struggling with crippling U.S. sanctions reimposed since 2018 after Trump ditched the pact during his first term.

Iran's rial currency continued to weaken over fears of new sanctions. The rial fell to 1,123,000 per U.S. dollar, a new record low, on Saturday, from about 1,085,000 on Friday, according to foreign exchange websites, including Bon-bast.com.

With the return of U.N. sanctions, Iran will again be subjected to an arms embargo and a ban on all uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities, as well as any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Other sanctions to be reimposed include a travel ban on dozens of Iranian citizens, asset freezes on dozens of people and entities and a ban on the supply of anything that could be used in the nation's nuclear program.

All countries are authorized to seize and dispose of any items banned under U.N. sanctions and Iran will be prohibited from acquiring an interest in any commercial activity in another country involving uranium mining, production or use of nuclear materials and technology.