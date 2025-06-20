Tags: | | | | | |

Israeli Strike Kills Iranian Nuclear Scientist

The latest key developments in the Israel-Iran conflict include: An Iranian nuclear scientist was killed in an Israeli strike on a building in Tehran on Friday, state Israeli broadcaster KAN and other local media reported, according to The Jerusalem Post. The strike happened in the capital's Gisha neighborhood.

A high-profile Iranian military and political figure declared dead by Israel last week has proclaimed himself alive in a message published by Iranian state media, CNN reported. Ali Shamkhani, a top aide to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reported dead by Israel and Iranian media following Israel's June 13 strikes on Iran.

Two people were wounded, including a teenager in serious condition, by an Iranian ballistic missile in Haifa, Israel, medics said, The Times of Israel reported. A 16-year-old boy was in serious condition and a 54-year-old was in moderate condition, both of who were hit by shrapnel.

Four drones launched from Iran at Israel overnight were intercepted, the Israel Defense Forces said. One was shot down over Haifa, while the other three were intercepted over the Dead Sea area.

Sirens sounded nationwide in Israel amid Iran's latest ballistic missile strike. Numerous loud explosions were heard in the Beersheba area in the south and in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iran planned a larger ballistic missile barrage on Beersheba, but Israeli strikes foiled its plans, IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a press conference.

Mohammed Khader al-Husseini, a Hezbollah commander who IDF said was responsible for numerous rocket attacks on northern Israel, was killed in a drone strike in Shabriha, Lebanon, near Tyre.

The Israeli Air Force is carrying out a new wave of strikes in western and central Iran, the IDF said.

Five hospitals in Iran were damaged as a result of Israeli strikes, the head of Iran's Red Crescent Society told state-affiliated media. It was unclear exactly what facilities were impacted and when the damage occurred.

A wave of IAF strikes this morning destroyed some 35 missile launchers and storage sites in Iran's Tabriz and Kermanshah, the military said. The IDF reported 25 fighter jets were involved in the strikes, during which "more than 35 infrastructure for the storage and launching of missiles" were hit.

IAF fighter jets struck several Iranian air defense batteries in Isfahan and Tehran in recent days, which the IDF said expands its air supremacy in Iran. The military said the strikes hit the surface-to-air missile launchers and radars "that were intended to target IDF aircraft and prevent their operations." © 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



