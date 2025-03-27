WATCH TV LIVE

Israel Military: 2 Yemen Missiles Intercepted

Thursday, 27 March 2025 10:56 AM EDT

The Israeli military said Thursday it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen before they crossed into Israeli territory, after sirens sounded in several areas in Israel, including Jerusalem.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel in support of Hamas fighters. The United States has been striking Houthi strongholds in Yemen since March 15, with President Donald Trump vowing to hold Iran responsible for any attacks carried out by the group.

The Houthis are an armed movement that has taken control of the most populous parts of Yemen despite nearly a decade of Saudi-led bombing.

The group is also part of what Iran calls the "Axis of Resistance," a network of anti-Israel, anti-Western regional militias that also includes the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, whose capabilities Israel significantly reduced in an air and ground campaign last year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


