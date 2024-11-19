5 Injured as Hezbollah Rockets Pound Central, Northern Israel

Five people were lightly wounded by Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel on Tuesday morning, four in central Israel and one in Karmiel in the country's north.

Five launches on the center were detected, and 25 rockets were launched at the Galilee shortly afterward, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Also on Tuesday morning, the IDF issued an all-clear after earlier reporting that it was tracking several "suspicious aerial targets" that had crossed from Lebanon into Israel, setting off sirens in the Upper Galilee area.

Sirens also sounded in Ghajar, Even Menachem and Shtula in northern Israel during the morning hours.

Tuesday's attacks came just hours after Hezbollah terror rockets fired at the Tel Aviv metropolitan area wounded five people, one of them seriously.

According to a preliminary investigation, a surface-to-surface missile from Lebanon broke into several pieces after being intercepted at high altitude on Monday night. One of the pieces impacted outside the Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing a fire.

A 54-year-old woman was seriously wounded in the attack, while four other people sustained moderate to light wounds, according to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency response group. All five victims were evacuated to Rabin Medical Center's Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

A video posted to social media by Israel Hayom showed a man in Bnei Brak being hit by a car after running into the road during the siren triggered by the attack.

Earlier on Monday evening, an Israeli civilian was killed and 30 were wounded when a Hezbollah rocket hit a three-story building in the northern city of Shfar'am.

The fatality was identified as Safaa Awad, a local educator and a mother of four.

Among the wounded were a four-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman in serious condition, according to Haifa's Rambam Medical Center.

According to a security officer cited by Israel's Channel 12 News, Awad had been in a reinforced shelter at the time of the impact. The door had been blown off its hinges, and Awad was found inside with "severe" shrapnel injuries, according to the report.

The outlet later clarified that according to initial investigations, the shelter was improvised and did not meet building codes for such a structure.