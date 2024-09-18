Israeli Military: 4 Soldiers Killed in Southern Gaza

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 07:09 AM EDT
The Israeli military said Wednesday four soldiers were killed in combat in southern Gaza.
Three soldiers were severely wounded and two others moderately wounded in the same incident, it said.
