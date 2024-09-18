WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | idf | soldiers | war | terrorists | hamas | gaza

Israeli Military: 4 Soldiers Killed in Southern Gaza

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 07:09 AM EDT

The Israeli military said Wednesday four soldiers were killed in combat in southern Gaza.

Three soldiers were severely wounded and two others moderately wounded in the same incident, it said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


