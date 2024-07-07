WATCH TV LIVE

Israeli Military Intercepts Aerial Target From Red Sea

By    |   Sunday, 07 July 2024 10:02 PM EDT

An Israel Defense Forces fighter jet successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial object approaching Israeli territory from the Red Sea area on Sunday night.

Residents of the city of Eilat, which is on the Red Sea, and surrounding areas reported hearing explosions without any alerts, Israel National News reported.

"The target did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

