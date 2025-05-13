IDF Attempts to Kill Hamas Leader Sinwar in Gaza Hospital

A Monday night strike in Gaza was an attempt to assassinate presumed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

The attack by a bunker buster bomb hit the European Hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza, sources told the outlet. The Israel Defense Forces claims the hospital was being used a command center by Hamas to coordinate attacks against both Israeli civilians and military personnel.

Mohammed Sinwar is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, whom the IDF killed in October 2024, and is believed to be the new leader of Hamas. The Israel military did not inform the U.S. before the bombing, claiming they had a "sudden opportunity" and could not alert their American allies. The strike happened while President Donald Trump was in Saudi Arabia to primarily discuss trade and commerce objectives.

On Oct. 7, 2023, close to 5,000 Hamas-led terrorists entered southern Israel from Gaza and slaughtered 1,200 Israelis of all ages and captured 251 more. Nearly all the victims were civilians. Over 46,000 Palestinians, 884 IDF soldiers and 15,000 Hamas fighters have been killed since the start of the conflict, according to Reuters. On Monday, Hamas released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander after more than 19 months in captivity.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is "no way" Israel will stop its assault into Gaza regardless if a deal is negotiated to release the remaining hostages.

"We'll take them, and then we'll go in. But there will be no way we will stop the war," Netanyahu said. "We can make a ceasefire for a certain period of time, but we're going to the end."