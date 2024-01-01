Israel Eases Reservists' Duty Ahead of 'Prolonged Fighting'

Israel announced Sunday that it would begin to draw down the number of reservist brigades in Gaza, allowing some reservists to temporarily return to civilian life.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said the IDF was giving the time off to refresh the forces, saying the "objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly."

"We are wisely planning the management of the forces operating in the field, looking at the reserve system, the economy, refreshing forces, and continuing the combat training processes in the IDF," Hagari said in a press briefing Sunday evening.

The reservists who have been given leave are expected to be called up later in the year, either in the south or along Israel's increasingly active northern border.

"Some of the reservists will return to their families and employment this week," Hagari stated. "This will significantly ease the burden on the economy and allow them to gather strength for the upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will continue and they will still be required."

The IDF is reportedly planning three to nine months of additional operations against Hamas in Gaza, although at a lower-intensity level.

Although some reservists are temporarily returning home, the fighting in the Gaza Strip remains intense. The IDF continues to encounter armed resistance in the northern Gaza Strip, as it draws the operational net tighter around Gaza City.

The main area of operational focus is currently in Khan Younis, where Hamas senior leaders like Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif are believed to be hiding in the tunnel system.

The IDF also continues to search for Israeli hostages being held in captivity by Hamas operatives since Oct. 7. The hostages are believed to be in the area near Khan Younis.

Ground operations in Gaza have resulted in a dramatic reduction in the number of rockets launched toward Israel.

However, New Year's Eve 2024 saw a barrage of around 27 rockets launched towards Israel just after midnight.

Most of the rockets were either aimed toward the southern communities near Sderot and Ashdod or the central region near Tel Aviv. Many were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, with no injuries from the attack.

Hagari said the IDF was preparing to bring soldiers currently serving in Gaza back to Israel for command and officer training. Those soldiers would receive additional leadership training in command and operations and to further reinforce lessons learned during combat in the Gaza Strip over the last two months.

The additional training will allow Israel to reinforce the ranks of commanders in the military.