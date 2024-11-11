IDF Kills Islamic Jihad Operations Chief in Gaza

A prominent Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Muhammad Abu Sakhil headed operations for the terrorist group, and worked in a command and control center embedded in a compound in northern Gaza that previously served as a school.

"The terrorist was a significant figure for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the planning and execution of terrorist activities and coordinating attacks with Hamas against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said, adding that he compiled situational assessments for the terror group.

The IDF emphasized that precautions were taken to avoid harming civilians during the strike, adding that the use of the school as a command center was another example of how Islamic Jihad systematically exploits civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as human shields.

One thousand Hamas terrorists have been killed and another thousand captured in Jabalia over the past three weeks, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Friday.

Speaking during a situational assessment in the northern Gaza city, Halevi said it was a "significant achievement that deals Hamas a severe blow."

The IDF launched a major operation in the city in early October, following indications of a Hamas resurgence there.

Israel, said Halevi, was "sending Hamas a very clear message: The IDF does not tire. The more we fight, the stronger we become, gaining more experience, capabilities, professionalism, values and determination. We are progressing with great intensity."