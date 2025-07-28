Huckabee Slams UN, NYT Over Gaza Aid Chaos

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday blamed the United Nations, The New York Times, and Hamas for what he described as the "complete balagan" (Hebrew for chaos) surrounding the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

"Are the UN, NY Times, and Hamas all happy now? I'm sure Hamas is," Huckabee wrote on X. "Their lies and propaganda destroyed the cease-fire deal, tried to discredit the safe and functioning GHF effort, emboldened Hamas, and resulted in this complete balagan! Saddest of all, hostage families are left with prolonged grief."

Huckabee's comments tap into growing frustration among Israeli officials, who claim that accusations targeting Israel and the American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) endanger aid efforts and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The debate intensified as social media footage and commentary circulated showing U.N.-led aid convoys exposing civilians to danger, while American-managed distribution centers reportedly remained secure.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir amplified the criticism, declaring, "The 'humanitarian' aid equals sustaining the enemy. Prime minister, stop spitting in the face of our fighters!"

The Israel Defense Forces released detailed statements and videos on Sunday defending their coordination of aid. "Israel is not blocking humanitarian aid. We are facilitating its entry every single day," said Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, an IDF spokesman, speaking from the Kerem Shalom Crossing. He cited the transfer of over 250 trucks of aid into Gazathe this past week and described new airdrops and "humanitarian pauses" established to allow aid into northern and southern Gaza.

Military authorities also emphasized cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, adding that 28 airdropped packages were delivered on Sunday alone to "refute the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza."

More than 120 aid trucks were collected and distributed across Gaza on Sunday by the U.N. and international relief groups, according to a Monday update from COGAT, Israel's military body responsible for coordinating humanitarian needs in the region.

COGAT reported that an additional 180 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday and were awaiting collection for distribution, joining hundreds more that remain in queues for U.N. pickup. The agency emphasized that sustained and efficient collection efforts by U.N. agencies and aid organizations are crucial for increasing the flow of life-saving assistance to those most in need in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the GHF distributed more than 20,000 food aid boxes at three sites, along with new pilot shipments of fresh vegetables. Visiting Kerem Shalom on Sunday, GHF interim Executive Director John Acree praised the dedication of aid teams and urged all organizations to "help the people of Gaza or make way for those who will," insisting that this was no time for "politics with people's lives."

GHF claims nearly 95 million meals have been distributed to date. According to reports, operations on Sunday proceeded smoothly with robust security at all distribution centers.

Yisrael Beitenu lawmaker Evgeny Sova told JNS on Sunday that Israel should make clear to the U.S., Qatar, Egypt, and European countries that it seeks to end the war soon and hand over responsibility for Gaza to them.

"The meaning of the move is that Israel will not allow its territory to be used to deliver any aid. Israel will not provide anything to the Strip and will maintain freedom of military action even after the conflict ends," he said.

"If they feel responsible for the Gazans, then the pressure must be on Hamas and not on Israel," he continued. "The IDF is hardly maneuvering in the Strip — it's carrying out policing missions — while the enemy continues to receive all the aid it needs. This is absurd."