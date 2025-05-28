WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | houthi target | sanaa airport | plane

Israel Says It Hit Houthi Targets Including Last Plane at Sanaa Airport

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 07:10 AM EDT

Israel said on Wednesday it had hit Houthi targets including the last remaining plane used by the group at Sanaa international airport, after the Yemeni militants launched missiles towards Israel a day earlier.

Israel's defense ministry said the strike had destroyed the plane used by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have fired a series of missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

"This is a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we have established: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The Houthis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanaa airport, the largest in Yemen, came back into service last week after temporary repairs and runway restoration following previous Israeli strikes.

It was mainly used by U.N. aircraft and the only remaining civilian aircraft of Yemenia Airways, after three others were destroyed in the last attack.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


