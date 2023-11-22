×
Israel Lists 300 Gaza Prisoners Slated for Release Under Hostage Deal

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 07:45 AM EST

Israel provided details Wednesday about Palestinian prisoners slated for release under a foreign-mediated deal to recover hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, a publication that appeared intended to allow for any last-minute legal challenges.

The list posted on the Justice Ministry appeared to include 300 prisoners, twice the jailed 150 females and minors that Israel has agreed to free in return for 50 hostages in an initial four-day war pause that could lead to further releases.

