IDF, Hospitals Prep for Israeli Hostages After 2 Years of Torture, Starvation

After Israel and Hamas accepted the U.S.-sponsored deal to end the war between them, the Israeli military and hospitals are preparing to receive the living hostages returning after two years of mental and physical deprivation.

The Israel Defense Forces is expected to start the first stage of its withdrawal on Friday, after which Hamas has 72 hours to return all hostages, both living and deceased.

In an unconfirmed report on Thursday, the Saudi Al Arabiya outlet said that Hamas had already begun gathering the hostages in safe locations in the Gaza Strip ahead of their release, though this hasn't yet been confirmed.

The releases are not expected to include the elaborate propaganda displays that Hamas staged during previous hostage releases.

According to the plan, the terror group is to hand over the hostages to the Red Cross, which will take them to IDF posts in the Gaza Strip.

From there, armed convoys will take them to the IDF's camp near Kibbutz Re'im, on the Gaza border, a source told Walla News.

Preparations were completed on Wednesday and reportedly include the setup of hygiene facilities, initial medical examinations, and arrangements for the arrival of absorption teams.

On Thursday, the Israeli Health Ministry announced that it was prepared to receive the 20 surviving hostages, noting that its readiness was based on "lessons learned from previous releases and rescue operations," the ministry stated.

Health Ministry Dir.-Gen. Moshe Bar Siman Tov said, "This is a very emotional and joyful morning for all of us."

"We feel that we are reaching a peak, even the most moving moment, and with great hope for an ending to these two years, to a war that has challenged and stretched the capacities of the system to the limit."

He added, "This return operation is the most joyous and moving of all but also the most complex and challenging given the number of hostages."

The government designated Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Sourasky (Ichilov) Medical Center in Tel Aviv, and Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva to receive and care for the returning hostages.

Should urgent medical care be required, a helicopter will bring the hostages to Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheva or Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, which are closer to Gaza.

Each of the returning hostages will receive a private room in a separate, secure area of the hospital, accompanied by family members.

"These are deeply sensitive moments for the returnees and their families," the ministry said. "Respecting their privacy is essential to ensure their recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration into life after captivity."

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Medicine Division at the Ministry of Health, told reporters, "In light of the time that has passed and the harsh images we have seen, we are preparing with monitoring measures inside the wards beyond what is required in a standard department."

"We have requested readiness in intensive care units as a stand-by unit."

A major concern, based on previous rounds of releases, is the hostages' anticipated severe malnutrition and the risk of developing refeeding syndrome.

The Health Ministry reiterated that it contacted the Red Cross several weeks ago, requesting that Hamas be instructed not to overfeed the hostages before their return.

In previous hostage release incidents, Hamas attempted to conceal the emaciated condition of the hostages by quickly providing them with more food, as well as feeding them stimulating substances, which further endangered their health.

"That is one of our fears: that damage will occur in the final moments," said Dr. Mizrahi.

Ahead of the hostages' reception, their family members will receive a short briefing, and experts will accompany them beforehand, for example, when they see the first images and footage of their loved ones' arrival in Kibbutz Re'im.

After reuniting with the families, a more in-depth medical examination will be conducted, as well as a psychiatric evaluation within 24 hours of admission.

Alongside hospital preparations, multiple agencies are preparing for the days ahead.

The Welfare Ministry has developed an individualized treatment plan for each returning hostage, which includes an initial package of material assistance, a dedicated social worker, and a community nurse to coordinate their connection with all relevant health services.

The professional support is expected to continue for as long as necessary.

The bodies of the deceased hostages are expected to be transferred to the IDF inside the Gaza Strip, where the Military Rabbinate will hold a ceremony of honor, including a torch-lighting and prayer.

The remains will then be respectfully transported to the Forensic Institute for identification.

Israel's National Center of Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir), the Israel Police, and the Ministry of Religious Services are completing preparations to receive and confirm the identities of the deceased hostages' bodies.

