Israel: Hostage Talks With Hamas to Be Conducted 'Only Under Fire'

Talks about a hostage deal with Hamas will "only be held under fire," Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Wednesday before a report in a Saudi news outlet on Thursday indicated the terror group might be rejecting the latest proposal presented by U.S. President Joe Biden.

While aboard an Air Force fighter jet overflying the Gaza Strip and Israel's border with Lebanon, Gallant stressed that Israel won't halt the war to negotiate a settlement, as Hamas has been demanding.

"The strikes and the plumes of smoke where the Israel Defense Forces attacks are clearly visible to the eye, both in the Gaza Strip and in the north," Gallant said.

"We are in a process where we will continue to wear down the enemy. Any negotiations with the Hamas terror organization will only be conducted under fire," he emphasized.

On Thursday, Israeli officials said Hamas had issued no official response yet, after a report in the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that claimed Hamas officials had rejected the latest proposal, despite earlier positive signs.

Hamas claimed the offer it received from the mediators differed significantly from the proposal presented by Biden and demanded guarantees that the war would end under any deal.

"Israel is manipulating. They want a temporary truce, then the war will resume… They use ambiguous texts that are open to interpretation," a source told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Biden had presented a three-stage plan that would begin with a complete cease-fire while the two parties continued to negotiate final details.

On Wednesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed this was still "a live proposal," adding that "The Israeli government has reconfirmed as recently as today that the proposal is still on the table and it is up to Hamas to accept it."

CIA director Bill Burns traveled to Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, according to Axios. No breakthrough was reached but the talks were ongoing, a source told the news site after the meeting.

The next day, Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's director of intelligence talked to senior Hamas officials to advance the talks, Axios said.

After the meeting, Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh stated the terror group would deal "seriously and positively" with any cease-fire proposal that would see an end to the war and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Biden had called the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, urging him to pressure Hamas leaders to accept the comprehensive plan.

In a phone call between the two leaders, Biden assured Al-Thani that Israel was ready to move ahead under the terms he presented while noting that Hamas was "now the only obstacle to a complete ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza," according to a readout released by the White House.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.