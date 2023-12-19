Israel Offers Pause in Hostage Talks but no Deal Imminent

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday signaled readiness on the part of the country to enter another foreign-mediated Gaza truce in order to recover hostages held by Hamas and enable more aid to reach the besieged Palestinian enclave.

His comments came a day after a positive meeting between Qatar’s premier and the heads of the Israeli Mossad spy agency and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on steps to free further hostages held by Hamas, but no deal is imminent, a source briefed on the diplomatic efforts said.

The three met in Poland’s capital Warsaw to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a potential release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons and a "humanitarian pause" in Gaza's war.

"The talks were positive with negotiators exploring and discussing different proposals in an attempt to progress on negotiations," the source told Reuters. "An agreement is not expected imminently however."

Herzog's comments come amid an Axios report that Israel is offering a seven-day pause in fighting in exchange for hostages and aid.

"Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages," Herzog, whose public role is largely ceremonial, told a gathering of ambassadors, according to his office.

"And the responsibility lies fully with (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar and (other) Hamas leadership," he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had "sent the head of the Mossad to Europe twice to promote a process for the release of our hostages," without giving details of what was discussed.

"I will spare no effort on the subject and the demand is to bring everyone (home)," Netanyahu said.

The CIA declined to comment.

The talks between Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as the Gulf state's foreign minister, Mossad Director David Barnea and CIA Director Bill Burns followed a meeting of the three in Europe last week.

Qatar has said it is working to repair a humanitarian truce deal that collapsed after a week on Dec. 1, and pushing for a comprehensive end to the more than two-month-old Israel-Hamas war that has caused a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and Hamas in the late November truce during which Hamas released 110 women, children and foreigners it was holding in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli jails.