Tags: israel | hostage | remains | gaza | forensic testing

Israel to Receive Possible Hostage Remains From Gaza for Forensic Tests

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 08:27 AM EST

Israel said on Tuesday it was preparing to receive more possible hostage remains from Gaza via the Red Cross and would send them for forensic tests.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not specify whether they were remains of the final two deceased hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave.

Those two are Israeli police officer Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, both kidnapped during militant group Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

"Israel is preparing to receive from the Red Cross findings that were transferred from the Gaza Strip. The findings will be transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"The Captives and Missing Directorate is in continuous contact with the families of the two fallen hostages."

The Red Cross has acted as an intermediary between Gaza militant groups and Israel throughout the war triggered by Hamas' attack, helping facilitate the release of hostages and handover of remains.

GlobalTalk
