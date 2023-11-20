×
Report: Israel Agrees to Terms of Hostage Deal With Hamas

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 07:20 PM EST

The Israeli War Cabinet has agreed to terms and conditions with Hamas on a deal to move forward with the release of hostages, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corp. Kan News reported Monday.

The report comes hours after the cabinet met with families of hostages in Tel Aviv.

CBS News reported earlier Monday that a pact was nearly in place for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for more aid entering Gaza, including fuel. It would also coincide with a pause in fighting, according to the report.

Hamas is holding roughly 240 Israelis hostage, taken during the terrorist group's incursion that began Oct. 7. Forty Israelis under the age of 18 are among the hostages, according to Israel.

The negotiations between Israel and Hamas were being brokered by the U.S. and Qatar officials, according to CBS News.

The pause in fighting would be four days of about six hours per day, CBS News reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that no Hamas prisoners would be released back as part of the exchange, and that Israel was screening Palestinian prisoners to ensure there were no connections to Hamas.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the war cabinet met with 107 family members or representatives of the 240 hostages. The meeting lasted roughly three hours but wasn't without its own chaos, as many of the representatives were left outside in the cold for an hour after being told there wasn't enough room in the auditorium, according to The Times of Israel. All were eventually allowed in, according to the report.
 

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

