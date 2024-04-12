Israel Fires Back at Barrage of Hezbollah Rockets

After over 40 rocket launches from Lebanon veered into Israeli territory on Friday, the IDF responded by bombarding the sources, the Israeli military stated, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post.

The report said Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launches on Israeli. No injuries were reported, but the attack and counterattack added to tensions in the region as Israel braced for an Iran response. Iran has vowed to hit Israel in retaliation for its strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria.

As the Jerusalem Post reported, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a public briefing: "I emphasize that at this stage, there is no change in the Home Front Command's instructions. If there is a change, we will update you immediately.

"It is right to say that the coming days require us to be alert and prepared. I know this situation raises many questions, and therefore, we will keep updating the public regularly. All instructions for conduct during an alert and emergency situation are detailed on the Home Front Command website."

The IDF further said Israeli jets had struck Hezbollah military compounds in the southern Lebanon area of Ayta ash Shab, an area in which it says terrorists have been operating. And another Hezbollah compound in the vicinity of Taybeh was also reportedly struck.