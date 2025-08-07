IDF Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday night, hitting weapons storage facilities, a missile launcher and engineering equipment used to rebuild terrorist infrastructure, the military said.

The IDF accused Hezbollah of continuing efforts to reestablish terror capabilities across Lebanon while using civilians as human shields.

“The presence of weapons and Hezbollah activity in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military stated, adding that it “will continue to operate to protect the state of Israel.”

The strikes were the latest in a series of Israeli military operations targeting the Lebanese terror group in recent days.

On Tuesday night, Israel eliminated senior Hezbollah commander Hassam Qassem Ghrab in an airstrike in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

Ghrab was responsible for directing terrorist cells in Syria that were planning rocket attacks on the Golan Heights, according to the IDF.

The strike followed another targeting a Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon a day prior.

The counterterror operations come as Beirut begins discussions on removing weapons from non-state actors, including Hezbollah. The process was prompted by U.S. demands for the Lebanese government to disarm the Iranian-backed terror proxy.

Hezbollah began launching missiles and drones into northern Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas-led massacre.

Last fall, Hezbollah’s leadership suffered significant losses from a series of Israeli operations targeting its communications equipment, followed by intense airstrikes on its rocket arsenal.

A ceasefire went into effect on Nov. 27.