Tags: israel | hezbollah | hospital | beirut | lebanon | strike | terrorists

Israel Rejects Claim Strike on Hezbollah in Beirut Targeted Hospital

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 06:36 AM EDT

Israeli jets hit a Hezbollah target close to the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut late on Monday but did not target the hospital, which was not affected by the strike, the Israeli military said Tuesday.

At least 13 people were killed and 57 wounded near Beirut's main government hospital, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Israel's campaign in Lebanon has displaced more than 1.2 million people multiple times, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel says its aim is to drive Hezbollah fighters from the border region so tens of thousands of Israelis can return to homes they were forced to flee over the past year due to Hezbollah cross-border fire in solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza.

