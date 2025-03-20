Israel 8th Happiest Country Despite War

Israel remains in the top ten list of happiest countries in the world despite an anxious year with the wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, an annual global survey released on Wednesday shows.

Israel ranked in 8th placed in the World Happiness Report 2025, down from 5th the year before, and continues to excel in social connections despite lower life expectancy and a drop in trust in government institutions.

Finland, Denmark, and Iceland again topped the list, followed by Sweden and the Netherlands to close out the top five. Costa Rica and Norway edged out Israel, which was followed by Luxembourg and Mexico.

Australia placed 11th while the U.S. came in at 24, its lowest ranking to date and attributed to young Americans feeling worse about their lives.

Israel holds the top happy spot in the Middle East. Lebanon is near rock-bottom at 145, Yemen is ranked 140th globally, the Palestinian territories 108th and Iran 99th.

Afghanistan once again came in last at 147, preceded by Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

The findings are compiled by data from the Gallup World Poll and are based on social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and the absence of corruption.

The 13th annual report's release was timed to coincide with the United Nations International Day of Happiness on March 20.