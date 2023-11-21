Israel Cabinet Meets on Tentative Hostage Deal

The cabinet of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly met into the late hours Tuesday to discuss a plan to free about 50 Israeli hostages over a four-day cease-fire in its war with Hamas terrorists.

NBC News, citing a senior U.S. official and a source familiar with the talks, reported Tuesday a tentative deal was reached, but it would require the approval of Israel’s government.

Hamas took more than 200 hostages, including some Americans, during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack that led to the massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis. Four hostages, including two Americans, have been released and one was rescued.

Israel has gained control of most of northern Gaza since ground operations began to root out Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages. Most of the hostages reportedly are being held by Hamas, with about 30 being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

Israel’s i24 News reported a minimum of 53 hostages will be released, mostly children and their mothers, with the total number released potentially reaching 80. It said at least 10 hostages would be released each day, with the first to be released as soon as Thursday.

In exchange, 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released, mostly women and minors, but no convicted murderers. The hostage talks have been mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The agreement would also include entry into the Gaza Strip, including in the north, of 100 to 300 trucks of food and medical aid, as well as fuel, i24 reported, adding the International Red Cross will be allowed to visit all of the hostages being held by Hamas and will be permitted to treat those who need medical attention.

The news outlet, citing military sources, said Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza will resume as soon as the hostage release phase is completed.

"We are making progress. I don't think there is any point in saying too much, even at the moment, but I hope there will be good news soon," Netanyahu said Tuesday, according to i24 News. “The first goal, the elimination of Hamas, we will not stop until we achieve it. The second objective is the return of the hostages, and we are making progress."