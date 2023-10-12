Video Game Used to Spread Israel-Hamas War Disinformation

Some posts circulating that purport to depict bombardments or skirmishes between Israel and the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas actually appear to be video game footage.

On Tuesday, Czech studio Bohemia Interactive confirmed that its 2013 computer game Arma 3 was being "falsely used as footage" from the Gaza conflict.

The company noted the same situation happened last year during the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"These user-made videos have the potential to go viral, and are massively shared by social media users; sometimes even by various mainstream media or official government institutions worldwide," Bohemia Interactive stated.

According to Bohemia, individuals can spot fakes by looking for oddly low-resolution video quality, lack of movement from those in the clip, or unnatural smoke, fire, and dust texture movements.

"We've been trying to fight against such content by flagging these videos to platform providers ... but it's very ineffective," stressed Pavel Křižka, Bohemia Interactive's public relations manager.

"With every video taken down, ten more are uploaded each day," he continued, adding that they are working with "leading media outlets and fact-checkers ... to fight the spreading of fake news footage effectively."

Axios reported Thursday that it was still unclear if the Arma 3 footage during military conflicts is the work of propagandists or online trolls, as well as if it is coming from the same person or group of people.