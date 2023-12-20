×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel hamas war news 12 20 2023

Hamas Says Its Top Leader Has Arrived in Cairo for Talks on the war in Gaza

Hamas Says Its Top Leader Has Arrived in Cairo for Talks on the war in Gaza

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 04:01 AM EST

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas' top leader arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, the militant group said in a statement.

The visit by Ismail Haniyeh came a day after Hamas fired rockets that set off air raid sirens in central Israel, a show of strength after more than 10 weeks of heavy Israeli bombardment and fierce urban combat that has devastated much of northern Gaza and driven some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85% of the population — from their homes.

Israel has called on the rest of the world to blacklist Hamas as a terrorist organization and has vowed to target Hamas leaders wherever they are in response to the group’s Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel, which triggered the war.

But it was unlikely to do anything to upset relations with Egypt, which has served as a key mediator in the conflict and made peace with Israel over four decades ago.

Egypt, along with Qatar — where Haniyeh is believed to be based — helped mediate a weeklong cease-fire in November in which Hamas released over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel's release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Negotiations were underway on another cease-fire and the release of more hostages held by the militant group, but the two sides appeared to be far from an agreement.

Hamas said Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials after having arrived Wednesday in Cairo, but did not provide details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hamas' top leader arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, the militant group said in a statement.The visit by Ismail Haniyeh came a day after Hamas fired rockets that set off air raid sirens in central Israel, a show of strength after more than 10 weeks...
israel hamas war news 12 20 2023
241
2023-01-20
Wednesday, 20 December 2023 04:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved