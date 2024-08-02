WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | hamas | war | joe biden | benjamin netanyahu | cease-fire

Biden: Netanyahu Should Move on Cease-Fire 'Now'

tank surrounded by smoke
(AP)

Friday, 02 August 2024 08:24 AM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden says he's "very concerned" that the violence in the Middle East could escalate, adding that the killing of a top Hamas leader in Iran has "not helped" efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden said he'd had a "very direct" conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. "We have the basis for a cease-fire. He should move on it and they should move on it now."

Netanyahu has said his country was determined to win nothing less than "total victory" against Hamas. He also said that Israel hoped for a cease-fire soon and was working for one.

The assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday and senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut on Tuesday risks escalating the fighting into an all-out regional war, with Iran also threatening to respond after the attack on its territory. Israel has vowed to kill Hamas leaders over the group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among the growing voices internationally calling for a cease-fire in recent days, saying that it was the only way to begin to break the cycle of violence and suffering.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.S. President Joe Biden says he's "very concerned" that the violence in the Middle East could escalate, adding that the killing of a top Hamas leader in Iran has "not helped" efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
israel, hamas, war, joe biden, benjamin netanyahu, cease-fire
203
2024-24-02
Friday, 02 August 2024 08:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved