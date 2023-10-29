×
These Numbers Show the Staggering Toll of the Israel-Hamas war

Sunday, 29 October 2023 03:00 PM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of Oct. 27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:

Number of Israelis killed

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

Number of Israelis injured

Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

Number of Israelis displaced

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

Hostages released

Aid trucks let into Gaza

Residential units destroyed in Gaza

___

Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Sunday, 29 October 2023 03:00 PM
