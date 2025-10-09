WATCH TV LIVE

US to Send 200 Troops to Israel to Support Gaza Ceasefire

Thursday, 09 October 2025 06:14 PM EDT

The United States is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of a team that includes partner nations, nongovernmental organizations, and private sector players, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not authorized for release, said U.S. Central Command is going to establish a "civil-military coordination center" in Israel that will help facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security assistance into the territory wracked by two years of war.

