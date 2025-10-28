WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: israel | hamas | terrorists | west bank | dead

Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinian Terrorists in West Bank

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 07:54 AM EDT

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian terrorists in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said two of the men were its members and that all three had died in a clash with Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces shot at the terrorists who were planning attacks in the area of Jenin refugee camp, then also struck by air, according to Israel's police and military.

A wide scale Israeli military operation launched in January in the Jenin camp, which has long been a stronghold of terrorist groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, has left much of the area abandoned and in ruins. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian terrorists in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said. Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said two of the men were its members and that all three had died in a clash with Israeli forces.
israel, hamas, terrorists, west bank, dead
108
2025-54-28
Tuesday, 28 October 2025 07:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved