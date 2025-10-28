Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinian Terrorists in West Bank

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian terrorists in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said two of the men were its members and that all three had died in a clash with Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces shot at the terrorists who were planning attacks in the area of Jenin refugee camp, then also struck by air, according to Israel's police and military.

A wide scale Israeli military operation launched in January in the Jenin camp, which has long been a stronghold of terrorist groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, has left much of the area abandoned and in ruins.