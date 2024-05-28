Israel Leader Lashes Out at Spain: 'Complicit in Inciting Genocide'

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Spain of "being complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes" Tuesday.

Spain, Norway, and Ireland moved to formally recognize a Palestinian state Tuesday in a coordinated effort by the three western European nations designed to add international pressure on Israel to soften its devastating response to last year's Hamas-led attack.

Israeli strikes on Rafah overnight killed at least 16 Palestinians, first responders said Tuesday, as residents reported an escalation of fighting in the southern Gaza city.

Over the weekend, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp in a western part of Rafah, causing a large fire and killing at least 45 people, according to health officials. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged a "tragic mishap" had occurred.

The strike only added to the surging international criticism Israel has faced over its war with Hamas, with even its closest allies expressing outrage at civilian deaths. Israel insists it adheres to international law even as it faces scrutiny in the world's top courts, one of which last week demanded that it halt the offensive in Rafah.

Israel says it needs to invade Rafah to destroy Hamas terrorists' last stronghold.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas terrorist-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in which terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Norway Hails 'Milestone'

Norway on Tuesday formally recognized a Palestinian state with the Scandinavian foreign minister calling it "a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine."

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said "the recognition is a strong expression of support for moderate forces in both countries."

However, "it is regrettable that the Israeli government shows no signs of engaging constructively," Barth Eide said. "The international community must increase its political and economic support for Palestine and continue the work for a two-state solution."

Spain Joins Ireland, Norway

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Spain of "being complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes" and told the country that its consulate in Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who announced his country's decision before parliament last week, has spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for recognition and a cease-fire in Gaza.

Relations between the EU and Israel nosedived Monday, the eve of the diplomatic recognition EU members Ireland and Spain, with Madrid insisting that sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued deadly attacks in southern Gaza's city of Rafah.