Netanyahu: 'Unintended Strike' by Israeli Forces Killed Gaza Aid Workers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

In a statement Tuesday, he said: “Unfortunately over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip.”

He says officials are “checking this thoroughly” and “will do everything for this not to happen again.”

The strike late Monday killed seven aid workers for the World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend its operations in Gaza.