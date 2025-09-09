IDF Targets Hamas Senior Leaders in Doha, Qatar

Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday, officials said, further widening its campaign against the terrorist group as negotiations over ending the war in the Gaza Strip appear stalemated before a new military offensive there.

President Donald Trump reportedly signed off on the Israeli strike — codenamed “Atzeret HaDin” (Hebrew for Day of Judgment) — on terrorist leaders in the sovereign land of a key Middle East ally, and peace mediator, in Qatar.

Senior White House official confirmed to Axios that the "Trump administration was updated by Israel shortly before the strike on senior Hamas officials in Qatar."

The IDF announced on X as black smoke rose over the skyline of the Qatari capital, Doha:

"The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre."

The IDF reportedly said their strikes killed two senior Hamas officials, Khalil al-Hayya, deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau and key negotiator in hostage and ceasefire talks, and Khaled Mashal, former and acting chairman of the political bureau and a longtime international leader of the group.

However, Hamas has denied that any of their delegation members were killed and there are conflicting media reports over which Hamas terrorists, if any, were killed in the blast. A senior Hamas official said the leadership delegation, including al-Hayya, survived the strike, though al-Hayya's son and secretary have been killed.

Zaher Jabarin, overseer of Hamas' operations in the West Bank, was also reportedly in the building that was destroyed but it's unclear if he was killed or injured.

The strike marked the second time the energy-rich nation has been directly attacked in the nearly two years of war that have gripped the wider Middle East since Hamas' attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

It was not immediately clear how the attack was carried out, though an Israeli military spokesman referred to Israel's air force carrying out the strike. Qatar Airways continued landing in Doha amid the strike, even as at least one Qatari air force aircraft took off on patrol over the country.

Qatar condemned what it referred to as a "cowardly Israeli attack" on Hamas’ political headquarters in Doha. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a "flagrant violation of all international laws and norms."

In the wake of the strike, Qatari officials expressed that efforts to broker peace may now be futile — signaling a likely end to their mediation role.

Qatar's vast Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the U.S. military's forward headquarters for its Middle East-based Central Command, came under Iranian attack during the 12-day Iran-Israel war that saw American bombers attack Iranian nuclear sites.

The Israeli Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency issued the joint statement.

IDF chief of staff Zamir threatened a week ago: "Most of Hamas' leadership is abroad — we will reach them too."

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar said that it had “instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities.”

“U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place,” it added.

Earlier this week, Trump said that he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire, as Arab officials described a new U.S. proposal. A senior Hamas official called it a “humiliating surrender document,” but the terrorist group said that it would discuss the proposal and respond within days.

The proposal, presented by Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, calls for a negotiated end of the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza once the hostages are released and a ceasefire is established, according to Egyptian and Hamas officials familiar with the talks, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door discussions.

"Everyone wants the hostages home. Everyone wants this war to end! The Israelis have accepted my terms," Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday. "It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

The Associated Press and Newsmax wires contributed to this report.