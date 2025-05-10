Hamas Releases Second Propaganda Video of Hostages Bohbot, Ohana

The Hamas terrorist organization released a propaganda video on Saturday featuring Israeli captives Elkana Bohbot, 35, and Yosef-Haim Ohana, 24.

This was the second sign of life from the two abductees, after Hamas released footage of both March 29.

The two men were kidnapped from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im during the Hamas-led onslaught on Oct. 7, 2023, as thousands of terrorists invaded the Jewish state and slaughtered roughly 1,200 people.

Bohbot, an Israeli-Colombian dual national from Mevaseret Zion near Jerusalem, is an employee of a production company that builds stages for massive parties. He was a co-producer at the Supernova festival.

Before his abduction, he texted his wife that there was shooting at the party and that he is providing aid to wounded partygoers amid Hamas’s massacre. The couple has one child.

Following the previous video of Bohbot from March, his family said in a statement, "We are anxious and worried. How much longer can Elkana survive in the hell of Gaza? We are pleading with the people of Israel — listen to Elkana’s cry. Do not forget him. We must save him and our brothers in captivity. …

"Elkana, if you can hear us — we will not stop fighting until you come home to us."

Ohana is from Kiryat Malachi in southern Israel.

Fifty-nine abductees remain captive in Gaza, according to official Israel Defense Forces figures. It is believed that up to 24 of them are still alive, with heavy question marks over one Israeli and two foreign nationals.

Hamas has released several propaganda videos of hostages, as part of a psychological campaign to influence Israeli public opinion over the course of the war in Gaza.

JNS has decided not to publish these propaganda videos on its website.

This JNS.org story was published with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.