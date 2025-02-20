Israel: Body Hamas Released Wasn't Bibas Kids' Mother

The remains of two child hostages were identified Thursday, but another body released by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists was not their mother, the Israeli military said.

Hamas turned over four bodies Thursday under a ceasefire deal that has paused more than 15 months of war. Israel confirmed one body was that of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted during Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The remains of Ariel and Kfir Bibas were identified by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, and the families were notified, Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. It said the boys were killed in captivity in November 2023.

But the additional body was not that of their mother Shiri Bibas, nor any other hostage, the military said.

"This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages," the Israeli military said in a statement early Friday. "We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages."

Hamas officials could not be immediately reached for comment.