Hamas to Release 8 Hostages, 3 Bodies

The hostage-release list received by the Israeli government for Thursday includes eight women and children instead of the 10 agreed upon as a condition for an extension of the cease-fire.

The terror group will also reportedly release the bodies of three hostages.

The news comes after Hamas on Wednesday freed two additional Israeli women with Russian citizenship in a "gesture" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Overnight Wednesday, Hamas initially released a list of just seven live hostages and three bodies. Israel threatened to renew the fighting in Gaza unless a revised list was received by 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Ynet.

A revised list was submitted 20 minutes before the deadline, according to the report.

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted at 6:43 a.m. that the cease-fire would continue.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed Israel's receipt of the revised list, and the hostages' families have been notified.

The cease-fire arrangement between Israel and Hamas, under which 73 Israelis have already been released by the terror group, was extended until Friday, Qatar's foreign ministry announced on Thursday morning.

An Israeli official told Ynet that the overnight negotiations were "very difficult and nerve-wracking."

"There was a fight for every name. We are entering very difficult times. Hamas will try to manipulate, intimidate and spread disinformation. We were one step away from canceling the deal," the official said.

